The Henderson County coverage area had a strong showing on the District 18-3A All-District softball team.
The Malakoff Lady Tigers had 11 selections, while the Eustace Lady Bulldogs had 11 selections and the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets had seven selections.
Malakoff (22-5-1) had the Defensive Player of the Year in senior Denver Starkes, the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in senior Katie Crews and the Co-Utility Player of the Year in sophomore Addison Wittram.
Freshman Cam Gaddis was named to the first team infield, while senior Kelsea Boles was named to the first team outfield.
Sophomores Emma Blazer and Emily Spiva were named to the second team infield and outfield, while freshmen Bailey Riley and Kendall Ray along with sophomore Ema McCullough were named to the honorable mention team.
Eustace (17-12) had the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in sophomore Emma Bell and the Co-Catcher of the Year in sophomore Emma Reynolds.
Junior Brooklyn Moore and senior Gracey Pitchford were named to the first team infield, while sophomore Emma Fisher and freshman Sadie Jo Long were named to the first team outfield.
Second team infield and outfield honors went to seniors Alyssa Lane, Lauren Herring and Kim Lugo.
Honorable mention honors went to senior Kayla Lovelady and sophomore Lyra Landrum.
Kemp had first team honors go to senior Emri Carson and junior Genesis Forman in the outfield.
Junior Tiana Martinez, senior Chloe Woods and freshman Danica Barrett were named to the second team infield and outfield. Honorable mention honors went to senior Shelby Henderson and freshman Livie Nail.
Here is the 18-3A All-District softball team.
District MVP – Ava Eldridge, Freshman, Blooming Grove.
Defensive Player of the Year – Denver Starkes, Senior, Malakoff.
Co-Offensive Player of the Year – Emma Bell, Sophomore, Eustace; Katie Crews, Senior, Malakoff.
Pitcher of the Year – Ariel Posey, Junior, Malakoff.
Co-Catcher of the Year – Emma Reynolds, Sophomore, Eustace; Madison Wing, Junior, Mildred.
Co-Utility of the Year – Addison Wittram, Sophomore, Malakoff; Kacey White, Sophomore, Mildred.
Newcomer of the Year – Marcella Bryan, Freshman, Mildred.
First Team Infield
Malakoff – Cam Gaddis, Freshman.
Blooming Grove – Alex Fisher, Senior; Mason Williams, Sophomore.
Eustace – Brooklyn Moore, Junior; Gracey Pitchford, Senior.
Mildred – Peyton Jennings, Junior; Belle Moore, Sophomore; Mady Griffin, Senior.
Palmer – Morgan Zabojnik, Sophomore.
Scurry-Rosser – Mackenzie Smith, Junior.
First Team Outfield
Kemp – Emri Carson, Senior; Genesis Forman, Junior.
Eustace – Emma Fisher, Sophomore; Sadie Jo Long, Freshman.
Mildred – Payton Dickerson, Junior; Kami Owen, Freshman; Amanda Hawkins, Junior.
Malakoff – Kelsea Boles, Senior.
Palmer – Nadia Ramirez, Freshman.
Scurry-Rosser – Chloe Sims, Senior.
Second Team Infield and Outfield.
Palmer – Reagan Turner, Sophomore; Maggie Partin, Freshman; Briann Warner, Junior.
Scurry-Rosser – Hannah Pechal, Senior; Emmalee Phillips, Senior; Emma Hitt, Junior.
Kemp – Tiana Martinez, Junior; Chloe Woods, Senior; Danica Barrett, Freshman.
Malakoff – Emma Blazer, Sophomore; Emily Spiva, Sophomore.
Blooming Grove – Abigail Flores, Sophomore; Emma Haden, Senior.
Eustace – Alyssa Lane, Senior; Lauren Herring, Senior; Kim Lugo, Senior.
Rice – Kelly Montgomery, Junior; Hannah Harwell, Senior.
Mildred – Triniti Tapley, Freshman.
Honorable Mention
Kemp – Shelby Henderson, Senior; Livie Nail, Freshman.
Eustace – Kayla Lovelady, Senior; Lyra Landrum, Sophomore.
Palmer – Emily Barnard, Freshman; Evann Scott, Junior; Katie Waddle, Freshman.
Blooming Grove – Audrey Grant, Sophomore; Kinley Skains, Junior.
Mildred – April Brown, Junior.
Rice – Jocelyn Roldan, Sophomore; Natalie Wicker, Sophomore; Jacie Blake, Sophomore; Aaliyah Martinez, Sophomore.
Malakoff – Bailey Riley, Freshman; Kendall Ray, Freshman; Ema McCullough, Sophomore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.