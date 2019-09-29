Malakoff traveled to Longview on Friday and faced the Spring Hill Panthers.
The Tigers trailed with some early deficits, but was able to rally back. The Tiger special teams, along with three field goals by Hector Romero, had some big plays that made the difference to spoil Spring Hill's homecoming with a 19-9 road win, bouncing back from the tough home loss against Grandview.
With a tie game at 3-3 with 8:32 until halftime, Spring Hill's Davaunte Powers picked up a five-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers ahead 9-3 pending the extra point. However, the PAT was blocked and Dedric Davis brought it all the way back for two points and the Tigers trailed 9-5.
Malakoff trailed 9-8 at halftime with Romero's second field goal at 8.9 seconds.
With 6:51 to go in the third, Darion Peace connected with Davis on a 38-yard TD pass and the Tigers took the lead for good at 16-9 following Davis' two-point conversion.
Romero added one more field goal later and the final score was 19-9 for Malakoff.
The Tigers improve to 4-1, go into their bye week and start district play at home against the Life Oak Cliff Lions on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.