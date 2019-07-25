The Malakoff High School Varsity Cheerleaders recently attended NCA camp at The Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine where they competed and won multiple team and individual awards and honors.
The team came home with The Technical Excellence award for crowd involvement and the Stunt S.A.F.E. award. The team received Blue Superior Ribbons for cheer and chant and the Spirit Stick each day and brought home the Spirit Stick Award.
They also received their NFHS Squad Credentialing and a National Championship Bid.
They also came home with the trophy for Top Team Best Cheer.
This year, all the Varsity Cheerleaders were nominated as All- Americans.
Mascot Jerimiah Jackson also received an All-American Nominee and Best Use of Props Mascot award.
Individual awards were given to Daishia Bailey as she received the America Needs Cheerleaders pin, which are given to cheerleaders that show leadership, commitment, kindness and motivation.
Gracie Little and Pricilla Garcia were chosen as NCA All-American Cheerleaders after receiving their nomination and trying out for the team.
Jerimiah Jackson also was named an All-American Mascot after trying out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.