Malakoff Varsity Cheer Squad received multiple awards last week at NCA Cheer Camp under the direction of Coaches Alli Green and Jodi Willbanks.
Malakoff High School Principal Jeff Lahey drove to Rockwall to see his team receive three spirit sticks and two Herkie team awards for displaying leadership, teamwork, values, and sportsmanship.
The team received a bid to Nationals, a red ribbon for Cheer and blue ribbons in Chant and Band Chant. They were also recognized for technical excellence, voice projection, and stunt safety.
Senior Reid Snow was named Top All-American Cheerleader, which is awarded to the highest scoring individual at camp and he was also given an invitation for NCA staff.
“None of this would’ve been possible without the help of all the amazing people I have around me,” Snow said.
Daz’myne Dowell and Reid Snow also received Pin It Forward awards that are given by staff to campers who exemplify quality leadership skills and that make a lasting impression on staff and fellow campers.
Three additional team members were named All-American, including Rayona Runnels, Daz’myne Dowell, and D’Asia Fulton.
Additional individual awards were given to Kayenne Dunn, Jermya Hart, Rylann Loper, Alek Green, and Jamison Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.