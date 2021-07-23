GALVESTON — The Malakoff Tigers varsity cheerleading team had a strong showing at the National Cheerleaders Association cheer camp July 19-22 in Galveston.
“They have worked so hard and accomplished so much in such a short amount of time,” Malakoff cheer coach Jodi Willbanks said.
The team received blue ribbons in chant and band chant and a red ribbon in cheer. They also were named a two-time Herkie team award winner, a technical excellence award, the top team chant, the four-time Spirit Stick winner and an NCA Spirit award.
In the individual awards categories, Willbanks received the Coach’s Herkie Award while D’Asia Fulton received the Pin It Forward award.
Gracie Little and Rayona Runnels were named All-American Cheerleaders, while Runnels was named Top All-American Cheerleader. The Individual Leadership Award was given to Little.
Malakoff had 15 All-American nominees in Pricila Garcia, Little, Avanti Roberts, Cearra Warren, Runnels, Daz’myne Dowell, Fulton, Kayenne Dunn, Alicia Garcia, Rylann Loper, Avery Robinson, Jermya Hart, Alek Green, Kannon Boring and Reid Snow.
