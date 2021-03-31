The No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A baseball dominated once again Tuesday with a 19-0 victory over the Kemp Yellowjackets in five innings.
Malakoff had a combined one hitter between starter Nathan Jones and reliever Bryson Adair. The duo combined for 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Malakoff is now 17-4 overall and 5-0 in District 18-3A play. They return to action Thursday at 1 p.m. against the Eustace Bulldogs.
Adair led the Tigers with six RBI’s and three runs in a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. He had an RBI single in the first and a three run double in the second.
The Tigers put up 13 runs in the second as Wes Hustead, Adair, Riggin Smith, Jones and Erik Waldo had RBI’s in the inning.
Dustin Tutle recorded the only hit for Kemp.
Jones earned the victory on the pitcher's mound, throwing three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out five and walking zero.
Brayden Gibbons was handed the loss allowing nine hits and 15 runs over one and two-thirds innings.
Hustead went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, while Alan Benhardt went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored. Waldo went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
SOFTBALL
Malakoff 5, Kemp 0
The Malakoff Lady Tigers improved to 15-3-1 overall and 6-1 in District 18-3A play with a shutout victory over the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets Tuesday.
Malakoff scored all five runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings breaking the game open in the sixth.
The Lady Tigers had a three-run double in the sixth inning off the bat of Kendall Ray, which scored Camryn Gaddis and Ema McCollough.
Addison Wittram then scored on a wild pitch for the 5-0 lead.
Emma Blaser scored on a steal of home for the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Malakoff then added its second run on an RBI single by Emily Spiva, which scored Ariel Posey for the 2-0 lead.
Ray and Spiva led the way for the Lady Tigers at the plate. Ray went 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Spiva went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Blaser and Wittram recorded the other hits for Malakoff in the victory.
Bailey Riley picked up the win in the circle with a complete-game, allowing no runs on one hit with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.