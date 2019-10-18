Fresh off their win over Eustace to start district, the Kemp Yellowjackets went to Dallas Madison on Thursday to face the Trojans.
Madison led 13-0 after the first quarter. Kemp got on the board to start the second with an 11-yard rushing touchdown and trailed 13-7. However, that would be it for Kemp as Madison put up three touchdowns to lead 34-7 at halftime and never look back as they cruised to the 53-7 victory.
The Trojans outgained the Yellowjackets, 460-137.
The Yellowjacket rushing attack led the night with 47 carries for 127 yards and the lone touchdown.
Kemp’s defense recorded an interception and recovered a fumble.
The Yellowjackets drop to 2-5 and 1-1 in district. They play their first home game in five weeks next Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Life-Oak Cliff Lions.
