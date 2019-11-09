For what was Henderson County's most exciting game on the last day of the regular season, the Mabank Panthers, looking to clinch a playoff spot, traveled to Midlothian's Don Floyd Stadium to face off with the Heritage Jaguars.
Heritage ran out to the 21-0 lead in the first quarter and it looked like they were going to run away with it, but the Panthers fought throughout and showed their resiliency as they came within a touchdown and an onside kick attempt with less than a minute to play.
In the end, Heritage held on to the 56-49 victory, ending the Panthers' 2019 season, which saw a four-win improvement over last year.
Quarterback Daltyn McKinley had a fantastic night in the air to lead the Panthers, with over 200 yards passing and five touchdowns with an interception.
The Panthers finish the year at 6-4 and 1-4 in district.
