Mabank nips Brownsboro in comeback win

For the first time since the 2017 campaign, the Mabank Panthers faced the Brownsboro Bears on the football field, Friday. Six years removed from their last contest, the outcome was much different than when the teams were district rivals with the Panthers controlling the Bears’ potent offense and stymieing their defense when it counted to a claim a 42-41 home victory in storied comeback fashion.
It was clear from the first two Brownsboro outings the Bears rely heavily on their passing attack with all three starting wideouts averaging near or over 100 yards receiving per game and a combined total of 7 TDs. With their starting tailback Campbell, averaging 150 all-purpose (running and receiving) yards, and a Sr. QB (#2 Rogers) with a QB Rating of 131.8, the Bears boast a formidable offense with a an offensive line seemingly providing enough protection to allow the explosive plays.
But Mabank is gritty and tough. In the stinging loss to Bullard, the Panthers hung 203 rushing yards on their defense which included almost 150 by No. 28 Jayden Rogers who was named the Zach Pruitt State Farm Player of the Week for his combined aerial and rushing contributions.
Mabank’s passing attack also showed significant promise to not only keep teams defensively honest, but have multiple receivers open on any given play making them a genuine threat. Additionally, the Brownsboro defense allowed a total of 54 points in their first two outings giving up 207 rushing yards and 272 passing yards to a winless Fairfield in their second contest en route to a 43-20 Bears victory. The scene was set and the Panthers were poised for the upset. One question remained, would Brownsboro allow it?
In the first half, the Panther offense looked to expand the passing game, but struggled completing passes early. Aside from one interceptins, the receivers were still consistently open with space in the Bear secondary, but the passes were just off the mark. Jayden Rogers was the feature back in the first half scoring two Panther touchdowns on runs greater than 25 yards. The running game was complimented by Cody Chapman, Kaleb Marshall, and a surging Ty Reedy. The Panthers continued in the passing game, but settled back into run-heavy by the half’s end.
Brownsboro’s first drive sent a shock wave through Panther Memorial Stadium. They returned the opening kickoff to the Panther 43 scoring two plays later on a 41-yard tunnel screen to #8 Downy. The PAT was missed.
But the Panther team answered by marching 40 yards (after a fantastic JJ Flores return) for the first Jayden Rogers touchdown of the evening. The PAT was blocked and the Panthers and Bears stared across the field at each other tied at 6. On the subsequent drive, the Panthers’ Carson Manning picked off Jaxyn Rogers at his own 31 and Mabank took their first lead of the season on a drive that included a 27-yard catch-and-run by Ty Reedy and a drive-capping 28-yard scamper by Jayden Rogers for his second score of the evening. The Panthers were unable to convert on a well designed 2-point conversion and the score remained 12-6. The Bears answered with a TD and 2-point conversion of their own to take the 12-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers wouldn’t take the lead again until much later.
This was shaping up like a prize fight with both offenses trading crashing blows early and the rest of the game would not disappoint.
The Panthers countered with a strong drive to the Bear 10 where the defense picked off Hagen Tijerina and returned it to their own 34. The Bears converted the turnover into another touchdown with their receiving corps consistently settling into holes in the Panther zone and then countering with well timed run plays. As the horn sounded to end the first half, the Panthers trailed 12-21.
At the half, the teams were tied in the turnover department with an INT each. Brownsboro owned the only fumble of the half, but recovered it. The Panthers had some success slowing the Bear passing attack, requiring Brownsboro to score on longer drives rather than take the field consistently in large chunks with the one exception being the opening drive. But the Bears were still driving and scoring touchdowns.
The first half had it’s share of missed opportunities. Panther offensive penalties and incomplete passes disrupted offensive rhythm. The Panthers converted several 4th downs with their stable of tail backs, but missed on others. Miscues on trick plays cost both points and momentum and the Bear offense just kept coming. But the Panthers were well within striking distance. And the Bears? Well, they were starting to get frustrated on offense and were already a frustrated defense. In the second half, that would sometimes get the better of them.
Texans well understand the measure of a man is seen in times of adversity. We measure determination by how many times you get up after getting knocked down and toughness by standing your ground when you’ve taken a solid punch. As said before, this Panther team is gritty and tough. And in the second half, Mabank put it on full display.
The Panthers received the second half kickoff and if the Bears thought they had a read on the Mabank strategy, it did not show. From their own 34, the Panthers used Chapman and Marshall like strikes from a dead-blow hammer bludgeoning their way through the heart of the Bears defense and opening the half with a 66-yard scoring drive with Marshall punctuating it from 36 yards out. So, less than 5 minutes into the third, the Panthers had closed the gap to just 2 points 19-21. But the Bears would answer to put Brownsboro back up 9.
The Panthers and Bears traded blows and, after a successful Marshall run for a TD and 2-point conversion, the 3rd quarter closed with the Panthers trailing by a single point, 34-35, and the Bears starting the 4th quarter at 1st and 20 backed up to their own 25 after a penalty. If the Panther defense could get the needed stop, we might actually see the first punt of the game. But alas, it was not to be. In fact, there were no punts attempted the entire game (or field goals for that matter). The Bears continued exploiting soft spots in the zone defense converting on that 3rd and 17 with a 32-yard completion with 10:00 remaining on a running clock. But the Panther defense began to turn the tide. They stopped Brownsboro stringing out a sweep on 4th and 1 from the Panther 6, but after taking over on downs, they couldn’t convert their own 4th down shortly after. The Bears clawed their way to the Panther 4, but were once again turned away on the doorstep on 4th and goal from the 8. But the Bears had designs of their own and an errant Tijerina pass two plays later resulted in a Brownsboro Pick-6. After offsetting penalties on the PAT, and a subsequent Bears false start, the third PAT try was blocked by the Panther Special Teams unit with 1:05 remaining in the ball game and Brownsboro only up 7.
The ensuing squib kickoff came straight to #35 Pierce Fulton who returned it to the Panther 46 with 1:01 remaining. The Panthers started the drive with a 13-yard completion to Marshall who, following a 7-yard Chapman run and another incomplete pass, took matters into his own hands tearing through the Bears’ line for a 33 yard score. Twenty-seven seconds remained. Both crowds were nervous and excited. Both were standing. In the ultimate “hold your breath” moment, Cody Chapman ran a counter left and went in as if he were barely touched. If you were watching on video, the mics would have clipped out with overload as the Mabank crowd exploded. The Panthers led for only the second time this young season 42-41 but still had to close out the game. And that they did. The Panther defense was aligned to keep everything in front of them. Yes, they had given up some chunk plays, but their tackling and hitting were the best in a long time. The Bears offense suddenly looked conservative. The kickoff return left only :19 seconds. A quick pass for 5 yards and :04 seconds stepping out of bounds. A short pass drained :06 more. Forget the down and distance, Brownsboro needed to score and they weren’t looking to get in field goal range. They wanted a touchdown. An incomplete pass showed Jaxyn Rogers’ only second misstep of the night as he missed a wide-open target. With :05 left, they had one snap remaining. With the snap, you can imagine how time stretched for both teams and both crowds. Jaxyn Rogers took a 5-step drop, climbed the pocket and heaved his team’s hope toward the end zone.
The clock expired before the Hail Mary came close enough for Case Holt to knock it harmlessly away, but when the whistle blew, the home crowd exhaled and then erupted. It was electric.
What is not to be lost in this exciting victory are the contributions by a terrific Mabank offensive line – those like Caden Truelove who sealed the edge time after time for the hydra that was the Panther rushing attack and also recorded a phenomenal sack on defense early in the third quarter. Additionally, Carson Manning, Jaden Turnbaugh, Ty Reedy, JJ Flores and the entire Panther defense bent, sometimes broke, but never splintered delivering punishing hits, keeping Jaxyn Rogers’ favorite receiver in check and recording three giant stops on 4th and goal – including the one at the Panther 8 with 1:05 remaining paving the way for the 92-yard game winning drive.
.Next up, the Panthers travel 20 minutes up FM 19 to take on the 1-2 Canton Eagles in their first road game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.