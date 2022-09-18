Mabank mystifies in Canton loss

Mabank mystifies in 35-7 loss to Canton
Canton, 2-2, defeated the Panthers, 35-7, 1-2 in the first district game for both teams.
The Panthers showed only glimmers of the resilience evident in prior games and fans were left scratching their heads as second half penalties mounted along with the Canton score until the clock ran out with their team trailing by 28.
Canton entered on a two-game losing streak but boasted a versatile Kaleb Shaw (RB/CB/Wildcat QB) as their single dimension supported in the backfield by a capable Chanston Prox and with a small but quick defense that had surrendered significant yardage in prior games, but knows how to rally to the ball.
The Panthers entered the game at .500 with a running attack averaging over 400 yards per game, an offensive line that opens quality holes, receivers that are seemingly always open and a defense whose penchant for high impact plays seemed to grow with every series.
The Eagles’ offensive game-plan was simple: take what the Panthers gave, attack points of weakness and make them stop Shaw and Prox. For the Panthers, it was adjust the Offensive Line missing its starting center and keep the Eagles off balance with the running attack occasionally firing a pass to keep them honest.
The Panther’s OL changes seemed to be a focus for both teams. The Panthers tried to use brute force to counter the Canton speed, but Canton looked to attack it. The first half saw the most negative rushing yards for Mabank the entire season with 5+ plays giving more yards than they took. Canton, on the other hand scored on two consecutive first quarter possessions with drives of 51 and 52 yards, respectively.
For the Panthers, the first half could be described as “stuck in neutral”. But as the 2nd quarter started, Mabank found a groove on both sides of the ball mounting a 50-plus yard scoring drive of their own with Cody Chapman exerting his will for a 43-yard scamper bringing Mabank back within 7. The defense also found a spark holding Canton scoreless on every second quarter possession.
For Canton, the first half could be described as “on schedule, but needing adjustment”. They were up 7, but hadn’t scored since the first. As the Panther offense hit stride in the second quarter finally getting on the board, the Eagles’ offense stalled as the Mabank defense also got in rhythm. But as the quarter wore on, the Canton defense recovered their footing surrendering only the one score. They would not surrender another.
The second half started well for Mabank with a stop as they recovered a Shaw fumble. They followed it with a strong run by Jayden Rogers down to the Canton 8, but he fumbled trying to get extra yardage. The drive following the Mabank fumble led to a Canton score aided by one. The Panthers tried fighting back, but could find no footing.
Canton was a different story. When it was mentioned they are a 1-dimensional team, it’s in the same vein as describing a nuclear warhead as 1-dimensional. It’s one tool, but extremely effective no matter how you use it. That was Canton’s Shaw. Whether getting the ball on a handoff, pitch, in the Wildcat, or on a pass, Shaw showed how effective a weapon of his caliber can be. The Panther defense neutralized him in the second quarter, but once Canton regained momentum, Shaw became an insurmountable challenge.
There were several personal fouls called in this game. All but one were against Mabank.
Another Mabank opportunity looms next week as the Panthers face Waxahachie Life (2-1) where they'll have the opportunity to show how they've grown from the Canton experience.
