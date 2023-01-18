Maban cheer takes first at state Spirit championships

Mabank walked away with a state championship in the Class 4A Division 1 Spirit Finals on Saturday.

The Mabank team outpointed Orange Little Cypress by a little more than two points, 92.83 to 90.53 to take the title.

Spirit is an extracurricular activity that focuses on the traditional game day role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in schools supporting athletic teams. At the UIL Spirit State Championships, schools will compete in three categories: crowd leading, fight song, and band dance.

The winners were announced after three days of competition at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

It was the first time for Mabank to win the state title in the competiton.

Jacksonville finished 6th in the classification, while Kaufman was 7th.

In Class 3A Division 1, Kemp finished 14th.

Mabank competed in the 2021-2022 finals, earning third place, with a score of 87.75. The previous year, Mabank was 12th.

