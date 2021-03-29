It’s been a banner year for Toyota ShareLunker Legacy class entries. Legacy ShareLunkers are female largemouth bass weighing 13 pounds or more that are caught from Texas waters between Jan. 1-March 31.
Through March 19, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s spawning and genetics research program had received 17 entries from eight different lakes. It’s the program’s best year on record since the 2010-11 season, when 19 entries were turned in from six lakes.
Lake O.H. Ivie near San Angelo has had the hot hand for giants this season. The 19,000-acre West Texas lake has produced nine of the 17 entries, including a new lake record 16.40 pounder, a 15.40 pounder, four 14 pounders and three 13-pound-class fish.
Sam Rayburn (2) is the only other lake with more than one entry thus far. Lakes Travis, Austin, Conroe, Fork, Palestine and Coleman have one apiece. The fish from Travis (15.32 pounds) and Coleman (14.83 pounds) are both new lake records.
ShareLunker caretaker Tony Owens at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens pointed to several 2021 highlights:
* Each Legacy entry undergoes genetics testing to determine if it is a pure Florida or a crossbreed. Owens said six entries thus far have tested to be pure Florida bass. Among them are 16.40, 15.40 and 14.42 pounders caught from Lake O.H. Ivie, a 15.32 pounder caught from Lake Travis, a 13.44 pounder from Sam Rayburn and a 14.83 pounder from Lake Coleman.
In coming weeks, all ShareLunker entries will be paired for spawning in hatchery raceways with select males from previous ShareLunker spawns.
A portion of the pure Florida prodigy will be retained for use by TPWD in rebuilding its Florida bass hatchery program. In time, the department’s Florida bass brood stock will be comprised entirely of fish whose ancestors weighed upwards of 13 pounds.
Other Legacy ShareLunker offspring are divided for restocking in donor lakes. Unless specified by the angler, all Legacy fish are returned to the lakes from which they are caught after attempts are made to get them to spawn.
* On March 14, the program cracked the threshold of 600 entries with three Legacy class fish (600, 601 and 602) recorded on the same day. The record number of ShareLunker entries for one day is five, recorded March 3, 1996.
* Two 2020 Legacy fish put on extended loan to the program last season have stacked on some serious weight over the last 12 months.
A 13.28 pounder caught at Lake Alan Henry by Blake Cockrell now weighs 16.4 pounds. Meanwhile, James Maupin’s 13.15 pounder caught from O.H. Ivie weighs in at 17.1 pounds.
Owens said the fish were recently weighed before transfer to spawning raceways. The big bass have been enjoying a year-long diet of rainbow trout, koi carp, gold fish and sunfish.
“They look like a couple of pigs,” Owens said.
* Survival rates among 2021 Legacy lunkers has been excellent thus far. Through March 19, one entry, a 13.20 pounder from O.H. Ivie, had died at the TFFC.
Owens said is unclear if of fish died from internal injury, stress or a combination of factors. “She never responded to any kind of treatment and was pretty much on her side the whole time,” he said. “We hate to lose any of these fish, but sometimes it just can’t be helped.”
