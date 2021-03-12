Texas is steeped in big bass fishing history. Those close to the sport are sure to agree we’re coming off a particularly epic stretch in lunker lore.
Between Feb. 19-28, there were eight Toyota Legacy Sharelunkers reeled in from three different lakes, including six from lake O.H. Ivie and one apiece from lakes Travis and Conroe. Among the small army of giants were bass weighing 16.40, 15.40, 15.32, 14.4, 14.25, 14.2, 13.40 and 13.20 pounds.
The 10-day flurry brings the 2021 ShareLunker Legacy season total to 12, counting four January entries from Sam Rayburn (2), Palestine and Austin. Legacy lunkers are 13-pound-plus female bass caught between Jan. 1 and March 31.
It’s the fastest start on big bass collection for the Texas Parks and Wildlife spawning and genetics research program in years and triples the 2020 total of four entries. with a nearly a month left to go. There could be more by now.
The best year on record in the program’s 35-year history was 1994-95. That legendary run came at the height of big bass nirvana at Lake Fork. The 27,000-acre fishery near Quitman produced 23 of the 36 entries turned in that year.
It’s worth noting that more a half dozen bass fishing weight records were broken during the remarkable February stretch. While all of the busted records involved bass with serious weight problems, not all of them were Legacy lunkers .
Here are the highlights from the record-crushing run on giant Texas bass:
High School Weight Record
On Feb. 27, 16-year-old Pake South of Winnsboro landed a 12.80 pounder at Lake Bob Sandlin. The fish fell just short of cracking the 13-pound Legacy ShareLunker threshold, yet it still earned the young angler a pair of record titles.
The fish is a pending Junior Angler lake record for the 9,000-acre reservoir near Mt. Pleasant. It tops the former youth record set in June 2019 by Chase Owens by more than a pound.
South, a junior at Harmony High School, was competing solo in a Texas High School Bass Fishing Association Northeast Division team bass tournament when he caught the big bass on a red lipless crankbait.
The fish ranks as the biggest bass ever brought to the scales in a THSBFA event and new personal best for the youth angler. South was one fish shy of a limit for the day, but the 12.80 pounder carried him past 92 other teams for the win with 22.27 pounds.
‘Ivie Giant Anchors Record 60-pound catch
Joe McKay of Bussey, IA., was fishing at Lake O.H. Ivie near San Angelo on the afternoon of Feb. 19 when he landed a massive 16.40-pound Toyota ShareLunker. The fish is a new lake record for the 19,000-acre reservoir and the No. 16 heaviest Texas bass of all-time. The former lake record is 16.08 pounds, set by Jerry Bales in 2010.
McKay, 44, was fishing with YouTuber Ben Milliken on the heels of Texas’ record-breaking freeze when they enjoyed a fairy tale day of fishing that spurred a social media frenzy and a blitz of fishing fishing pressure on the remote West Texas reservoir.
Together the anglers boated multiple bass topping 10 pounds, including a pair of 12 pounders to go with the 16 pounder. The big bass anchored what is being touted as the heaviest five-fish, single-day catch ever documented on camera — 60 pounds. Most were caught using Alabama rigs tipped with 6th Sense Divine swim baits.
Milliken’s video was released on March 2 and attracted more than 80,000 views in less than 48 hours. To see it, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TEgp_DiaxI.
One Fish = Three Records
On Feb. 28, 15-year-old Trace Jansen of Buda set at least three different records with a 15.32 pound Toyota ShareLunker he caught at 19,000-acre Lake Travis near Austin.
Jansen’s fish eclipses the former lake record of 14.21 pounds set in 1993 and crushes the former Junior Angler lake record of 6.33 pounds set in 2016. It’s also a pending Junior Angler state record, besting the former state record of 13.68 pounds set in 2019.
There is a good story behind Jansen’s catch. The youth was out for a day of fun fishing with Chad and Riley Kudelka of Buda when they spotted a really large bass on a spawning bed near a boat dock in about three feet of water. The big female was in the company of a much smaller male.
“I knew it had to be at least seven pounds, but I had no idea it was a 15,” Jansen said. “Riley and I spent about 30 minutes trying to catch the male. Once we did, the female got really aggressive. We could see her eyes bulging down there.”
Jansen said he caught the fish about 20 minutes later using a green pumpkin Senko rigged wacky style. “It’s the fish of a lifetime,” Jansen said. “I’ll have a hard time topping it.”
Jansen’s fish is the first Legacy ShareLunker ever reported from Lake Travis. It may be the biggest bass ever turned into the program by a youth angler, but Jansen isn’t the youngest to contribute a Legacy class fish. Chris Leslie of Emory turned in a 14.27 pounder in 1993 at the age of 13.
Stephens’ $49,000 ShareLunker
Scott Stephens’ 14.25-pound Toyota ShareLunker caught from Lake Conroe on the morning of Feb. 26 falls well shy of the 15.93-pound lake record, but it may be the most valuable tournament-caught fish ever turned over to the program.
Stephens, a Conroe regular, caught the whopper bass during the first morning of the Lake Conroe Big Bass Tour event using a crankbait. The fish won Stephens the grand prize Nitro bass boat valued at $48,000, plus $1,000 for big bass of the hour. It’s the first Legacy ShareLunker to win a big bass event and the richest tournament prize ever won with a Legacy entry.
Stephens’ bass also eclipses the Big Bass Tour tournament record of 12.83 pounds set in 1997. Stephens said he has fished the event every year since it started more than 20 years ago.
“I’ve always dreamed of catching a ShareLunker and I’ve always had hopes of winning this big bass tournament on my home lake,” Stephens said. “Catching this fish knocked out two of my biggest hopes and dreams in one day. It was pretty special.”
Double-Dipping on ShareLunkers
Oklahoma fishing guide Josh Jones showed up at O.H. Ivie hoping to catch the fish of a lifetime, but wound up catching two in just eight days. Jones, also a YouTuber, boated two Legacy ShareLunkers including a 13.20 pounder on Feb. 21 and a 15.40 pounder on Feb. 28.
The angler didn’t set any records by double-dipping on Legacy lunkers, but he joined an elite group. Only seven other anglers in history of the program have reeled in two Legacy lunkers in the same season. No angler has ever caught three in the same season, and only one angler has caught two in the same season from different lakes.
What is spooky about all of this is March is typically when the majority of big Texas bass are caught. March madness is always triggered by warming water temperatures that beckon spawning females to the sun-baked shallows, where the majority of anglers are most comfortable fishing.
If this month turns out anything like February, Texas anglers are in for quite a ride.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Major League Fishing heads to ‘Rayburn March 21-26
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Some of the nation’s top bass pros, including several from Texas, will be on Sam Rayburn Reservoir on March 21-26 as Major League Fishing kicks off its 2021 Bass Pro Tour season on the 114,000- acre reservoir east of Lufkin.
The 80-angler field will compete for a $100,000 top prize under MLF’s catch-weigh-immediate release format.
Regarded by many as the one of the nation’s top bass tournament destinations, ‘Rayburn is
expected to kick out some big ones. Texas pro Kelly Jordon is familiar with the lake’s history as a big bass mecca an is especially stoked about the possibilities.
“I’m really excited about starting the season off at Sam Rayburn, and that we have two events in Texas,” Jordon said. “With all of the huge bass Texas is kicking out so far this year, I know we will be in the right place to catch some big ones. My goal is to win the season-opener at Sam Rayburn. Although, I know that 79 other anglers will be there with a similar goal in mind. I can’t wait.”
The lake has already kicked out some mega sacks in the range of 40 pounds this year, along with two Legacy ShareLunkers weighing 13.44 and 13.62 pounds, respectively.
CWD discovered in Lubbock County
From TPWD Reports
Chronic wasting disease was recently discovered in a free-ranging, 8 1/2-year-old mule deer buck in Lubbock County, marking the first positive detection of the disease in the county. In coordination with the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC), the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is working to develop a containment and surveillance zone in the area.
The tissue samples were gathered as part of routine deer mortality surveillance. Subsequent testing performed Feb. 26 at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station revealed the presence of CWD.
Because eradication is thought to be impossible once CWD becomes established in a population, it is imperative that TPWD work with landowners, hunters and other agencies to contain the disease within a limited geographic area and prevent it from spreading further among Texas deer populations.
“Although a new CWD discovery is always concerning, it’s important to realize that CWD is still not widespread in Texas,” said John Silovsky, Wildlife Division Director for TPWD. “The years of work and vigilance by our staff and partners and the help of hunters and landowners continue to be well worth the effort. It remains vital that we keep on task to protect our native deer, which are important for our outdoor heritage and the economy across our state.”
TPWD conducts CWD sampling efforts statewide throughout the year. Quick detection of CWD can help to determine the presence of the disease among herds in a given area and further mitigate the spread. During this sampling season TPWD collected more than 13,000 samples across the state and confirmed CWD in 11 free range mule deer and 5 white-tailed deer, all in previously identified containment or surveillance zones.
CWD was first recognized in 1967 in captive mule deer in Colorado. CWD has also been documented in captive and/or free-ranging deer in 26 states and three Canadian provinces. In Texas, the disease was first discovered in 2012 in free-ranging mule deer along a remote area of the Hueco Mountains near the Texas-New Mexico border, and has since been detected in 213 white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer and elk in Dallam, El Paso, Hartley, Hudspeth, Kimble, Lavaca, Medina, Uvalde and Val Verde counties, 148 of which are connected to deer breeding facilities and release sites.
CWD is an always fatal neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family, known as "cervids”, that commonly results in altered behavior because of microscopic changes that occur in the brain of affected animals. An animal may carry the disease for years without outward indication, but in the latter stages, signs may include listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking in set patterns, and a lack of responsiveness. To date there is no evidence that CWD poses a risk to humans or non-cervids. However, as a precaution, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization recommend not to consume meat from infected animals.
