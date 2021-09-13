When you outscore your opponents 97-17 in two games, that is dominating.
The No. 8 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals handed the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen a 27-10 conference opening loss Saturday at Bruce Field.
With the win, TVCC is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Saturday as they travel to Southern Shreveport. Kickoff for the non-conference contest is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Here is the View from the Press Box for No. 8 ranked TVCC vs. NEO in the conference opener.
ONE COMPETITIVE FIRST HALF: The No. 8 ranked Cardinals had a battle on their hands in the first 30 minutes Saturday.
NEO led off the scoring as Cooper Houchin nailed a 37-yard field goal with 4:36 remaining in the opening quarter for 3-0 lead.
TVCC then answered as Cameron Collier scored on a 17 yard run just 2:10 after the Golden Norsemen field goal for the 7-3 lead.
Gaster opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 51 yard field goal with 14:35 remaining in the half for the 10-3 lead.
NEO would then tie the game with 8:05 remaining as Tre’Juan Shaw scored from seven yards out for the 10-10 tie.
Gaster would then give TVCC a 13-10 lead with 2:28 remaining nailing a 45-yard FG.
SECOND HALF RECAP: TVCC marched right down on the opening kickoff of the second half and capped it off with a Cordrick Dunn 9 yard run. In two games, Gaster has gone 12 for 12 on PAT’s and had a 51 and 45 yard field goal.
The nail in the coffin came with 7:49 in regulation as Collier scored his second rushing touchdown. The 10 yard run and Gaster’s third PAT made the score 27-10 TVCC.
DEFENSIVE INTENSITY: Anytime you can hold a team scoreless in the second half in the SWJCFC, that could be championship pedigree. Coach Will Reed and assistants Blake Bryan and Thomas Niles has that unit playing big and fast in the first two games.
THOUGHTS FROM THE COACH: In last week’s 70-7 win, the Cardinals allowed only seven points and now gave up 10 points in the win over NEO Saturday.
“How about that defense, 10 points on an offense that we didn't know what they were going to do,” said Coach Sherard Poteete.
– CREDIT TO THE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: “Our O-linemen just kind of took over in the run game and that was the difference. We made some passes when we had to move the sticks, but hats off to our O-linemen for really owning the line of scrimmage today.”
— GREYSON MORGAN AND NATHAN JONES: “We were able to put two tight ends in the game, whether they were in the backfield or hands on the ground on the line of scrimmage, and move the football.”
Scoring Summary
NEO 3 7 0 0 – 10
TVCC 7 6 7 7 – 27
NEO 4:36 1Q – Cooper Houchin 37 FG 3-0.
TVCC 2:26 1Q – Cameron Collier 17 run (Jake Gaster kick good) 7-3.
TVCC 14:35 2Q – Gaster 51 FG 10-3.
NEO 8:05 2Q – Tre’Juan Shaw 7 run (Houchin kick good) 10-10.
TVCC 2:28 2Q – Gaster 45 FG 13-10.
TVCC 12:34 3Q – Cordrick Dunn 9 run (Gaster kick good) 20-10.
TVCC 7:49 4Q – Collier 10 run (Gaster kick good) 27-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.