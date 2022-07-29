As the new school year approaches, the final acknowledgments are coming out for 2021-2022 accomplishments.
Several Henderson County players have landed spots on the All East Texas Baseball team, as named by the Tyler Morning Telegraph, whose coverage area includes much of the region.
Special recognition was given to Athens Hornets' Grant Yudisky, chosen as Defensive Player of the Year. His statistics include a 990 fielding percentage and only one error. He is headed for Austin College.
First team selections include Jack Epperson, a junior outfielder from Brownsboro. He hit .406 with 21 runs batted in and 20 runs scored. He showed his arm strength by tossing out for runners at home.
Jack's brother, Lane Epperson, landed a second team spot. The senior catcher hit 341 for the Bears, with 21 runs batted in and 17 runs scored. He tossed out 13 of 19 would-be base stealers.
Another Bear teammate, Jaxyn Rogers earned a third team slot. The junior shortstop hit 382, while driving in 22 runs and scoring 19 times.
Several locals found spots among the honorable mentions
Those include Athens pitcher Trevor Deupree and five Brownsboro players, Ryan Padgett, Cooper Schock, Brice Hudler, Aiden Green, and Payton Stephenson.
The Bears' load of all star talent helped them to a 16-9 season with a 9-2 District record, good enough for first place. The defeated Sunnyvale in the Bi-district round of the playoffs, taking two games out of a three game set. The Bears were eliminated by Liberty-Eylau in the Area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.