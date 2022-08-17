Area volleyball schedules are filled with tournament action this time of year as non-district play continues and some local teams got a chance to shine over the weekend.
The Cross Roads LadyCats took first place in their own tournament Saturday. They finished with a 2 set to 1 win over Latexo in the championship game. In other tournament matches, they swept Fruitvale on Saturday and beat Milford on Friday afternoon.
Three LadyCats made the all-tournament team, senior Alli Reynolds, junior Cassie Turner and Soph. Alanah Logan.
After the tournament, Cross Roads is 8-1 on the season. Next up is a Tuesday afternoon visit to Malakoff. Start time is listed as 4:30 p.m.
Mabank had a busy day Saturday, at the Tyler Invitational Tournmament taking three matches to win the Silver Bracket. Mabank had to battle throughout, beating Mineola, 2-1, Marshall, 2-1 and Bullard by the same score. The Bullard match was a thriller with two sets of Lady Panthers going to the wire. Bullard dominated set one 25-13, while Mabank struck back with a tight 25-22 second game win. In game three, Mabank won 25-22.
Brownsboro is off to a 6-1 start. On Saturday, they beat Palestine in two sets, lost to Callisburg in three, then stopped Eustace in two.
In other action, Athens lost to Neches Saturday in two sets. The hotly contested first set went to Neches 27-25, while the second was 25-9 in Neches' favor.
Athens went three sets on Thursday against Kerens. Kerens took the first 25-18, but Athens turned the tables in the second by the identical score. Set three, which is a first to 15 was taken by Kerens 15-11.
