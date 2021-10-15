The Athens Hornets were swept by the Lindale Eagles Thursday in subvarsity football action.
The JV White lost 30-12, while the JV Maroon was shutout 21-0 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
The JV White and JV Maroon teams return to action on the road Thursday as they travel to Palestine to face the Wildcats. Kickoff for the JV White game is at 5 p.m., followed by the JV Maroon.
JV WHITE
Lindale 30, Athens 12
Athens (2-5 overall, 0-3 in district play) scored the game’s opening touchdown as Adian White scored on a 23-yard run with 7:26 remaining in the opening quarter. The Hornets went for two, but the pass failed for the 6-0 lead.
Lindale then took the lead with 7:10 remaining in the first quarter as they scored on a 46-yard run. The Eagles went for two and converted on the run for the 8-6 lead.
The Eagles scored the lone TD of the second quarter on a 1-yard run with 8 minutes remaining. They went for two, but failed on the conversion for the 14-6 lead.
On a Lindale drive deep in Athens territory, they fumbled as Luis Hernandez recovered the fumble for the Hornets.
Lindale went up 22-6 on a 39-yard run with 1:40 remaining in the third. They went for two and converted on the run.
Athens scored its final touchdown on a 15-yard fumble recovery by Andrew Rodriguez. Athens went for two, but failed on the run with 8:43 remaining in the game for the 22-12 deficit.
Lindale scored on final touchdown on a 33-yard run with 5:48 remaining. The Eagles went for two and scored on the run for the 30-12 finale.
JV MAROON
Lindale 21, Athens 0
The Lindale Eagles defense found ways to shutout the Athens Hornets as they dropped to 3-3-1 overall and 1-2 in district play at Bruce Field.
Lindale opened the scoring on a 24-yard pass with 6:18 remaining. The Eagles nailed the PAT for the 7-0 lead.
Lindale added a 19-yard pass with 19 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the intermission.
The final touchdown came with 20-yard run with 5:39 remaining as Lindale nailed the PAT for the 21-0 finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.