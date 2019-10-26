The Kemp Yellowjackets were back home for the first time in five weeks, hosting an important district game against the improved Life Oak Cliff Lions.
The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter and 7-7 would be the halftime score as both teams played great defense. The Lions would break through and pull away in the second half with two big plays: a 31-yard receiving TD and a 56-yard TD run as Life won 20-7.
Kemp's offense was held to 63 yards as Life put up 452.
The Yellowjackets drop to 2-6 and 1-2 in district. They will head to Dallas A+ and face the Knights on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.