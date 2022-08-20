To be so highly anticipated, Texas High School football season is relatively short – the regular season anyway.
The games that count start next week and extend into early November. By the time we hit the end of September, many teams will have played six times.
Coaches and players have been on the field for the past few weeks ready to put their best laid plans to the test. For some the opener is against a long-time rival, whose name on the marquee can increase the degree of anticipation for a non-district clash.
That's certainly the case of the Athens-Brownsboro battle set for Bruce Field. The Hornets handled the Bears 41-7 a year ago. The Bear's are no doubt bristling at the outcome of the last few tussles with the Hornets. The last time they tasted the honey jar was in 2018, when they left Bruce Field a 42-29 winner.
But the opener is not just a night of excitement for the kids in the trenches. There are band members who line up rank on rank ready to give their best for the home crowd. When the sounds of the school song start to swirl, they set the tone for the kickoff to come.
Athens, like many other Texas schools, also sports a drill team, who show all the intricate moves they can make while counting to eight.
Cheerleaders yell to stir up the home crowd, and the mascots are there to remind us what a Hornet might look like if they were actually built to the scale of the football team.
One of the great things about Texas high school football is it's still an outing the family can make together. Former and future AHS students can gather with the rest of the community and share a common purpose, the cheer, hope and pray their team to success.
Anyone who's followed a team for long knows about the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
Teams that have a long string of winning seasons, may taste that ultimate defeat in late November or even December, but it hurts just the same.
Schools that have struggled to beat their heated rival, may get as big a boost from pulling the upset as some others get from winning a district title.
The great thing about opening night is, all of the balls are on the table and this might be the year your team is calling the shots. A great season might be starting next week and a win in the opener could set the tone.
