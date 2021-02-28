FAIRFIELD – The No. 4-ranked LaPoynor Flyers found their shooting touch in the second half at the Johnson Activity Center Saturday.
In the Class 2A, Region III quarterfinals, the Flyers defeated the Crawford Pirates 64-37.
LaPoynor (25-5) faces the Dallardsville Big Sandy Wildcats (11-8) in the regional semifinals Tuesday at Nacogdoches Central Heights. The tipoff is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
Big Sandy beat No. 10-ranked Garrison 32-28 in their quarterfinal contest Saturday night.
LaPoynor head coach Dean Nuckolls said playing three games in a week’s time due to the extreme weather made it tough on the kids and coaching staff.
“Without a doubt, I am tired and they have got to be tired,” Nuckolls said. “I am just standing over there and yell every now and then and say something. They are definitely tired and beat up. Our first two games were extremely difficult and it was good to see that we had some good officials that didn’t let the game get out of hand.”
Following a 27-16 lead at the end of the first half, LaPoynor came out on fire in the third outscoring Crawford 26-10 for a 53-26 lead.
The Flyers hit seven 3-pointers in the third quarter behind four from Kamron Eldridge, two from Garrett Nuckolls and one from Cooper Gracey.
“Luckily we shot a bunch of 3-pointers on the gun so I think that probably helped for some of those,” Nuckolls said. “It was raining three’s in the third. I don’t know how many we made, but it was fun to watch.”
He said the main focus of the halftime was to make sure the Flyers kept their composure throughout the game and just let the action come to them.
“The kids played within themselves in the third,” Nuckolls said. “In the first half and in the previous games, we wanted to push the issue so much. I finally got to talk to them in the first half and at halftime explain more of what I wanted them to do. I wanted them to slow down and control the pace of the game. I wanted them to be patient since they only had one guy on us.”
In the first half, the Flyers jumped out to an 8-0 lead as Evan Almeida and Nuckolls hit back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a layup from Dijuan Whitehead off an assist from Nuckolls.
Crawford (13-2) went on a 4-0 run behind a jumper from Ty Williams and a layup from Trey Dobie. The 8-4 deficit would be the closest the Pirates would get the remainder of the game.
Nuckolls said during timeouts, he would stress to the team how to cut down on the Pirates screens to take care of business.
“Defensively, we really didn’t a whole lot defensively other than talking about their screen that they do in the paint,” Nuckolls said. “We talked about how to negate that and I think it was really the three’s that made it hard to do.”
In the second quarter, LaPoynor held Crawford under 10 points until the 4:30 mark of the half as Williams scored on an old-fashioned three-point play for the 23-12 deficit.
The Flyers were led by Eldridge with 16 points. Nuckolls finished with 14 points, while Kase Johnston added 12 Almeida had seven, Whitehead had six, Gracey had five, Caleb Solis had three and Matt Driskell finished with two points.
“I was glad to see our kids finally come together and play more team ball,” Nuckolls said. “In the last few games, we were forcing the issue so I was glad to see us get our composure back and get back to the Flyer way.”
CRAWFORD (37) – Ty Williams 11, Breck Chambers 4, Luke Torbert 5, Trey Dobie 11, Ben Baker 2, Huston Hall 2.
LAPOYNOR (64) – Kase Johnston 12, Kamron Eldridge 16, Caleb Solis 3, Matt Driskell 2, Garrett Nuckolls 14, Evan Almeida 7, Cooper Gracey 5, DiJuan Whitehead 6.
AREA ROUND
LaPoynor 63, Bosqueville 29
CORSICANA – In the area round, LaPoynor cruised to the victory jumping out to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter.
The Flyers were led by Nuckolls with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Whitehead had nine points and 12 rebounds, while Eldridge added nine points, four assists, five rebounds and five assists.
Gracey had seven points, nine rebounds and three assists, Almeida had six points, five rebounds and two steals, Solis had four points, Driskell had four points and four rebounds, Aiden Maze had three points and Jeff Young had two points.
