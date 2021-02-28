Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.