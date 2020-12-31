The No. 3-ranked LaPoynor Flyers picked up two more wins coming out of the Christmas Break.
The Flyers defeated Brook Hill 67-49 on Tuesday and Elkhart 88-40 on Wednesday.
In the win over Brook Hill, they were led by Nuckolls with 20 points, two assists, four rebounds and two steals. Dijuan Whitehead with 15 points and six rebounds, Eldridge had 14 points, two assists, three rebounds and four steals and Johnston had 13 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals.
Gracey had two points, two assists and four rebounds, Young had two points and Driskell had one point.
In the win over Elkhart, Nuckolls had 23 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds, Whitehead had 17 points and six rebounds and Johnston had 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Eldridge had nine points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals and Gracey had nine points, two assists, four rebounds and five steals.
Driskell had seven points, four rebounds and two assists, Young had five points and Maze had two points, four rebounds and two steals.
The No. 9-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers improved to 10-2 overall with a 60-55 victory over Palestine on Dec. 28.
In the victory, LaPoynor was led by Staci Whitehead with 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Markayla Hurd had 10 points, one rebound and three steals.
Laura McClelland had eight points and 10 assists and six rebounds, while Laney Almon had six points, two rebounds, four steals, one assists and one block, Marissa Hurd had four points, Laci Davis had three points and Tmia Mitchell and Kitty Eldridge had two points.
