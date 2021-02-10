FRANKSTON – The No. 4-ranked LaPoynor Flyers picked up another victory with a 53-38 victory over the Frankston Indians Tuesday in Frankston.
LaPoynor (20-5) was led by Garrett Nuckolls with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals. Kamron Eldridge had 12 points and two assists, while Dijuan Whitehead had a double-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
Cooper Gracey had seven points, eight rebounds and four assists, Evan Almeida had three points, three rebounds and two steals, Kase Johnston had two points, three assists and three rebounds. Matt Driskell finished with two points and three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.