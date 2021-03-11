LaPoynor Flyers

LARUE — The LaPoynor Lady Flyers received eight selections on the 19-2A All-District basketball team released by the district coaches.

The Lady Flyers were led by sophomore T’Mia Mitchell as the Defensive Most Valuable Player and freshman Payton Maze as the Co-Sixth Man of the Year. Maze shared the honor with Cayuga junior Aerin Thompson.

The state finalist Martins Mill Lady Mustangs had the Most Valuable Player in junior Jada Celsur, senior Kalie Donavant as the Offensive MVP and freshman Kate Lindsey as the Newcomer of the Year.

Martins Mill coach Tommy Cross and Frankston’s Christi Coker shared the Coach of the Year honor.

LaPoynor seniors Staci Whitehead and Laura McClellan were named to the first team, while sophomore Markayla Hurd and freshman Kitty Eldridge were named to the second team. Laci Davis and Marissa Hurd were named honorable mention.

The Cross Roads Ladycats had one selection in senior Jansyn Hughes, who was named to the second team.

Below is the 19-2A All-District basketball team.

MVP — Jada Celsur #23 JR Martins Mill

Offensive MVP — Kalie Dunavant #12 SR Martins Mill

Defensive MVP — T’Mia Mitchell #12 Soph LaPoynor

Newcomer of the Year — Kate Lindsey #11 Fr Martins Mill

Sixth Man — Payton Maze #11 Fr LaPoynor; Aerin Thompson #4 Jr Cayuga

Coach of the Year — Tommy Cross, Martins Mill; Christi Coker, Frankston

1st Team

Libby Rogers #22 Soph Martins Mill

Kylee Lookabuagh #10 Jr Martins Mill

Abbie Ramsey #13 Sr Frankston

Alexius McAdams #2 Sr Kerens

Staci Whitehead #4 Sr LaPoynor

Laura McClelland #13 Sr LaPoynor

Briley Shaw #5 Sr Cayuga

Tia Billingsly #14 JR Frankston

2nd Team

Markaya Hurd #5 Soph LaPoynor

Reece Wright #12 Sr Kerens

Mattie Burns #14 Soph Martins Mill

Maggie Caveness #12 JR Frankston

Kitty Eldridge #23 Fr LaPoynor

Jansyn Hughes #2 Sr Cross Roads

Grace Gotcher #3 Soph Cayuga

MacKenzie Legard #11 Soph Cayuga

Kenedee Lynch #10 Jr Kerens

Honorable Mention : Laci Davis, LaPoynor; Marissa Hurd, LaPoynor.

