LARUE — The LaPoynor Lady Flyers received eight selections on the 19-2A All-District basketball team released by the district coaches.
The Lady Flyers were led by sophomore T’Mia Mitchell as the Defensive Most Valuable Player and freshman Payton Maze as the Co-Sixth Man of the Year. Maze shared the honor with Cayuga junior Aerin Thompson.
The state finalist Martins Mill Lady Mustangs had the Most Valuable Player in junior Jada Celsur, senior Kalie Donavant as the Offensive MVP and freshman Kate Lindsey as the Newcomer of the Year.
Martins Mill coach Tommy Cross and Frankston’s Christi Coker shared the Coach of the Year honor.
LaPoynor seniors Staci Whitehead and Laura McClellan were named to the first team, while sophomore Markayla Hurd and freshman Kitty Eldridge were named to the second team. Laci Davis and Marissa Hurd were named honorable mention.
The Cross Roads Ladycats had one selection in senior Jansyn Hughes, who was named to the second team.
Below is the 19-2A All-District basketball team.
MVP — Jada Celsur #23 JR Martins Mill
Offensive MVP — Kalie Dunavant #12 SR Martins Mill
Defensive MVP — T’Mia Mitchell #12 Soph LaPoynor
Newcomer of the Year — Kate Lindsey #11 Fr Martins Mill
Sixth Man — Payton Maze #11 Fr LaPoynor; Aerin Thompson #4 Jr Cayuga
Coach of the Year — Tommy Cross, Martins Mill; Christi Coker, Frankston
1st Team
Libby Rogers #22 Soph Martins Mill
Kylee Lookabuagh #10 Jr Martins Mill
Abbie Ramsey #13 Sr Frankston
Alexius McAdams #2 Sr Kerens
Staci Whitehead #4 Sr LaPoynor
Laura McClelland #13 Sr LaPoynor
Briley Shaw #5 Sr Cayuga
Tia Billingsly #14 JR Frankston
2nd Team
Markaya Hurd #5 Soph LaPoynor
Reece Wright #12 Sr Kerens
Mattie Burns #14 Soph Martins Mill
Maggie Caveness #12 JR Frankston
Kitty Eldridge #23 Fr LaPoynor
Jansyn Hughes #2 Sr Cross Roads
Grace Gotcher #3 Soph Cayuga
MacKenzie Legard #11 Soph Cayuga
Kenedee Lynch #10 Jr Kerens
Honorable Mention : Laci Davis, LaPoynor; Marissa Hurd, LaPoynor.
