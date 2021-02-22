LARUE – The No. 14-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers advanced in the Class 2A, Region 3 playoffs with a 51-36 victory over the Marlin Lady Bulldogs.
LaPoynor is now 20-4 and faces the winner of the Frankston and Bruceville Eddy on Thursday in Athens at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
In the win over Marlin, Markayla Hurd led the way with 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and seven steals.
Staci Whitehead had 17 points, one assists, three rebounds, one block and two steals, Kitty Eldridge had eight points, one assists, four rebounds and two steals and Laura McClelland had five points, three assists, eight rebounds and one steal.
Payton Maze had one points, one assist and one rebound, while Tmia Mitchell had one points, three rebounds and two steals.
LaPoynor shot 47-percent from the field compared to 29-percent for the Lady Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.