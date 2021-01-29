LARUE – The LaPoynor Flyers picked up a 72-43 over the Cayuga Wildcats Tuesday.
In the victory over Cayuga, the Flyers were led by Dijuan Whitehead with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Garrett Nuckolls added 17 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals, while Cooper Gracey had a double-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.
Evan Almeida finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, Kase Johnston had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists and Matt Driskell had three points and two assists.
Jeff Young added two points and Kamron Eldridge finished with one point, four assists and five rebounds.
