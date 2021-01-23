LARUE – The No. 5-ranked LaPoynor Flyers dominated from the opening tip and never looked back Friday against the Frankston Indians.
The Flyers won 71-48 behind sophomore Cooper Gracey’s game-high 25 points and sophomore Dijuan Whitehead with 19 points in the win.
“I like how well we fed our big kids on the inside,” LaPoynor coach Dean Nuckolls said. “Dijuan Whitehead played extremely big for us like he is capable. I also like how big Cooper Gracey played, and he stepped up and played big inside. He had offensive rebounds and put backs and solid post moves. He finished around the basket. I thought both of them guys dominated the first half. We continued to feed them in the second half and they set the tone early in the first half.”
Nuckolls said even though Frankston is only eight miles away, he was proud of how his team handled their rivals.
“I expected Frankston to come in and battle,” Nuckolls said. “They are eight miles down the road so it is a natural rival. They just had a starter move off over Christmas break so that is tough to replace. I expected a ball game and the officiating did not go their way. The (Cael) Bruno kid got in some foul trouble early. That hurt them with him having to go out because he is a great player.”
The Flyers are 16-4 overall and 3-1 in District 19-2A play. They return to action Tuesday on the road at Cayuga. Varsity action is scheduled to begin around 6:15 p.m.
With the loss, Frankston drops to 7-11 overall and 2-2 in District 19-2A play.
The two teams meet again on Feb. 9 in Frankston. Tipoff for the varsity game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
It is a good win and it is always a nerve wracking game when you play Frankston,” Nuckolls said. “They are close and anytime you play a rival, you don’t know what to expect. The better team doesn’t always win so I am glad that we got the win.”
In the victory, the Flyers started working the post early with Whitehead and Gracey in frustrating the Frankston defense.
The Flyers held a 19-7 lead late in the opening quarter on a rebound basket by Gracey as he scored 14 of the teams’ 21 points in the first quarter.
LaPoynor was able to get Frankston junior Cael Bruno in foul trouble as he left with four fouls in the opening quarter.
The Indians got to within 25-15 early in the second quarter as Isaiah Allen scored on a layup before LaPoynor went on a 6-0 run to take a 31-15 lead on a steal and layup by Garrett Nuckolls with 3:29 remaining.
Nuckolls finished the night with eight points for the Flyers. Other scorers for LaPoynor were Kase Johnston with nine, Jeff Young with six and Matt Driskell and Evan Almeida with two points.
Nuckolls said with their only district loss coming against top ranked Martins Mill, they hope to have starting point guard Kamron Eldridge back for that game.
“We have that one loss that we don’t like. Hopefully we can avenge that Friday and we will see,” Nuckolls said. “This is a tough district, and I am happy about how my kids are competing. We are fighting through injuries because I was without my starting point guard. We are finding ways to win convincingly and that is good for our team.”
He said with only three seniors on the team, they still have some things they need to work on the remainder of the season.
“We need to work on some things defensively and we don’t stay focused throughout the entire game,” Nuckolls said. “We need to not force the issue offensively and be patient. I have five kids out there who can score, so we don’t have to force anything. We just need to take what the defense gives us due to our youth. We only have a few seniors who play so we need to hold our composure.”
FRANKSTON (48) – Benton Allen 5, Isaiah Allen 14, Kody Loebig 8, Caleb Ramsey 10, Cael Bruno 2, Brink Bizzell 9.
LAPOYNOR (71) – Matt Driskell 2, Garrett Nuckolls 8, Evan Almeida 2, Kase Johnston 9, Jeff Young 6, Cooper Gracey 25, Dijuan Whitehead 19.
In other games for the Flyers, LaPoynor had victories over Kerens 63-48, Cross Roads 90-21 and Lufkin Hudson 57-49. The only loss came against No. 1-ranked Martins Mill, 66-53 on Jan. 12.
In the victory against Kerens, the Flyers were led by Nuckolls with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and four steals. Whitehead had 16 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.
Gracey had nine points, four rebounds and two steals, Johnston had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists and Driskell had six points, three rebounds and two assists. Almeida had four points and six rebounds.
In the win over Cross Roads, Whitehead had 29 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Gracey had 20 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists.
Nuckolls had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Eldridge had nine points, three rebounds and two assists and Almeida had six points, seven rebounds and three steals. Driskell had six points and three assists and Young had four points and three rebounds. Johnston rounded out the scoring with three points, six assists, four rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
In the win over Hudson, Gracey led the way with 12 points while Whitehead, Nuckolls and Almeida had 10 points each. Eldridge had six points and Driskell had two points.
In the loss to Martins Mill, LaPoynor was led by Whitehead with 12 points and Johnston with 10 points. Gracey had nine, Eldridge had eight, Nuckolls had seven, Driskell and Almeida had three each and Young had one point.
