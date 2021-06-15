The LaPoynor Flyers, Cross Roads Bobcats and Trinidad Trojans had a nice showing on the 20-2A and 20-A All-District baseball team.
Trinidad senior Samantha Sims was named the 20-A Offensive Player of the Year, while senior Bailey Rogers was named the 20-A Defensive Player of the Year.
LaPoynor had nine players named to the first and second team, while Cross Roads had four players named to the team.
LaPoynor was led by sophomore Kasen Reynolds as Newcomer of the Year.
He was joined by first-team sophomore infielder Karson Rhoades, first-team senior outfielder Caleb Solis, first-team junior catcher Blaine Mussleman and first-team junior designated hitter Kase Johnston.
Junior pitcher Austin Majors was named to the second team, while senior Kaden Young was named second-team infielder and freshman Rustin Pittman was named second-team outfielder. Sophomore Corbin Moeller was also named to the second-team outfield.
Cross Roads was led by first-team outfielder Colton Hemphill, second-team junior pitcher Austin Harris, second-team senior infielder Tryce Betts and second-team junior outfielder Kaden Cooper.
Here is the 20-2A All-District baseball team
Class 2A MVP: Garrett Bright, Sr., Cayuga.
Class A MVP: John Snider, Sr., Neches.
Class 2A Pitcher of Year: Austin Alexander, Jr., Martins Mill.
Class A Pitcher of the Year: Sergio Servin, Sr., Neches.
Class 2A Offensive POY: Matt Metzig, So., Frankston.
Class A Offensive POY: Samantha Sims, Sr., Trinidad.
Class 2A Defensive POY: Haden McBroom, Sr., Cayuga.
Class A Defensive POY: Bailey Rogers, Sr., Trinidad.
Class 2A Newcomer of the Year: Cason Reynolds, So., LaPoynor
Class A Newcomer of the Year: Cameron Carnathan, Fr., Neches.
Coach of the Year: Tony Humphreys.
First Team
Pitcher – Clayton Merritt, Jr., Frankston; Jace Benson, So., Frankston; Karson Rhoades, So., LaPoynor; Dawson Lynch, Jr. Martins Mill.
Infield – Caden Mullican, Sr., Cayuga; Braxton Killion, So., Cayuga; Walker London, So., Frankston; Robert Walker, So., Frankston; Danny Conklin, So., Kerens; Case Perkins, Fr., Martin’s Mill.
Outfield – Kirby Murray, Sr., Cayuga; Owen Cretsinger, So., Cayuga; Colton Hemphill, Fr., Cross Roads; Ryan Harper, Fr., Frankston, AJ Stephens, Jr., Kerens; Caleb Solis, Sr., LaPoynor.
Catcher – Brink Bizzell, Sr., Frankston; Blaine Mussleman, Jr., LaPoynor.
Utility – Jaden Henry, Jr., Cayuga.
Designated Hitter – Kase Johnston, Jr., LaPoynor.
Second Team
Pitcher – Trayton Spivey, So., Kerens; Austin Harris, Jr., Cross Roads; Austin Majors, Jr., LaPoynor; Austin Curtis, So., Martin’s Mill; Ryan Priddy, Fr., Kerens.
Infield – Tryce Betts, Sr., Cross Roads; Kody Loebig, So., Frankston; Lane Lynch, Fr., Kerens; Caden Young, Sr., LaPoynor; Coleman Nelson, Sr., Martin’s Mill; Zane Munsinger, Jr., Neches.
Outfield – Ayden Stovall, So., Cayuga; Kaden Cooper, Jr., Cross Roads; Bayne Bacon, Jr., Frankston; Corbin Moeller, So., LaPoynor; Rustin Pittman, Fr., LaPoynor.
Catcher – Nic Woolverton, So., Cayuga; Addison Carter, Jr., Kerens.
Utility Player – Jaxson Porter, Sr., Martin’s Mill.
Designated Hitter – Jarrod Cook, So., Frankston.
