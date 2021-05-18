The Henderson County coverage area had a strong showing on the 20A and 20-2A softball teams released by the district coaches.
The LaPoynor Lady Flyers received four selections on the 20-2A list led by Sophomore Co-Newcomer of the Year in Emily Klutts and Class 2A Co-Catcher of the Year in Abigail Williams.
Brianna Howard and Raegan Johnston were named to the second team all-district list for LaPoynor.
Williams and Skylar Feagins were named to the academic all-district team.
The Cross Roads Ladycats received six selections led by first team all district selection Alli Reynolds. Jaydyn Baker and Hannah Vasquez were named to the second team, while Alyssa Thornberry and Skyler Mershon were named honorable mention.
Brooke Lawrence, Thornberry, Paige Loftin, Vasquez and Acadia Green were named to the academic all-district team for the Ladycats.
Here is the 20-A and 20-2A All-District softball team
Class A MVP – Jessie Sumpter, Neches.
Class 2A Co-MVP – Madi Gurley and Kate Lindsey, Martins Mill.
Class A Defensive MVP – Gracie Carson, Neches.
Class 2A Defensive MVP – Abigail Fletcher, Frankston.
Class A Offensive MVP – Lexi Rogers, Neches.
Class 2A Offensive MVP – Kenadee Lynch, Kerens.
Class 2A Pitcher of the Year – Kasity Staines, Frankston.
Class A Catcher of the Year – Kourtney Mannix, Neches.
Class 2A Co-Catcher of the Year – Annette Milligan, Martins Mill; Abigail Williams, LaPoynor.
Class A Newcomer of the Year – Zaylean Gonzalez, Neches.
Class 2A Sophomore Co-Newcomer of the Year – Emily Klutts, LaPoynor; Madison Brumit, Kerens.
Class 2A Freshman Co-Newcomer of the Year – Avery Myer, Martins Mill; Madi Mills, Cayuga.
Class 2A Utility Player of the Year – Kaylee Davis, Frankston.
First Team All-District
Martins Mill – Kenzi Miller, Bailey Goggans, Kylee Lookabaugh.
Kerens – Aniya Lawrence, Abigail Holt, Olivia Holt, McKenzie Bancroft, Leah Greene.
Frankston – Brianna Looney, Kelsey Sexton.
Cayuga – Alexis Gray, Gracie Conrad, Hailey Karnes.
Cross Roads – Alli Reynolds.
Neches – Mojo Munsinger, Mallory Main.
Second Team All-District
Martins Mill – Ashley Reiser, Megean McMahan Jr.
Kerens – Emma Combs, Raygan Brooks, Ella Engel.
Frankston – Eryn Pryor, Jacey Dillard, Coralyn Happel, Julianna Gould.
Cayuga – Paige Fowler, Kylee Mitchell, Alexis Chambers.
Cross Roads – Brooke Lawrence, Jaydyn Baker, Hannah Vasquez.
LaPoynor – Brianna Howard, Raegan Johnston.
Neches – Karlee White.
Honorable Mention
Martins Mill – Tali Ruiz.
Kerens – Tiani Hall
Frankston – Kaitlyn Matthews.
Cayuga – Belle Mills, Malerie Hinshaw, Bree Daniel.
Cross Roads – Alyssa Thornberry, Skyler Mershon.
Neches – Libby Raine.
Academic All-District
Kerens – Claudia Garcia.
Frankston – Kasity Staines, Eryn Pryor, Abbie Ramsey, Kaitlyn Matthews, Kaylee Davis.
Cayuga – Gracie Conrad, Malerie Hinshaw, Alexis Chambers, Hailey Karnes, Bree Daniel, Kylee Mitchell, Rowan McDaniel, Madi Mills.
LaPoynor – Abigail Williams, Skylar Feagins.
Neches – Libby Rain, Gracie Carson, Jessi Sumpter, Lexi Rogers, Zaylene Gonzales.
Cross Roads – Brooke Lawrence, Alyssa Thornberry, Paige Loftin, Hannah Vazquez, Acadia Green.
