Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.