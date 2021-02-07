LARUE – The LaPoynor Lady Flyers picked up two big district wins last week over Cross Roads, 75-19 and Kerens 67-41.
The No. 11 ranked Lady Flyers are 18-4 overall and finished 7-2 in district play. They will play the Grapeland Sandiettes in Cushing Friday at 8 p.m. in the Class 2A bi-district round of the playoffs.
In the win over Cross Roads, Staci Whitehead led the way with 18 points to go along with 15 rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block.
Payton Maze finished with 16 points, three rebounds, three steals and one block, Laura McClelland had 10 points, one rebound and two steals and Markayla Hurd had 10 points, five assists, one rebound and three steals.
Kitty Eldridge had nine points, one assists, three rebounds and three steals, Tmia Mitchell had eight points, two assists, two rebounds and five steals and Laney Almon had four points, four rebounds and four steals.
In the win over Kerens, Whitehead finished with 24 points, four assists, nine rebounds, one block and six steals.
McClelland had 12 points, five assists, one rebound and four steals and Markayla Hurd had 10 points, two assists, three rebounds, and seven steals.
Eldridge finished with nine points, one rebound and four steals, Mitchell had eight points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, Maze had three points and one rebound and Laci Davis had one point and one assist.
