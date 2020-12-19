The LaPoynor Flyers head into the Christmas break at 10-3 overall following wins over Mabank and Carlisle last week.
The No. 3-ranked Flyers beat Mabank, 45-35 and Carlisle 66-52.
In the win over Mabank, the Flyers were led by Eldridge with 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals, while Dijuan Whitehead had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Gracey had five points, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists, while Evan Almeida had four points.
Garrett Nuckolls had two points, two assists and two rebounds. Driskell finished with two points, three rebounds and two assists, while Johnston had two points, four assists and five rebounds. Young had two points.
In the win over Carlisle, LaPoynor was led by Nuckolls with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, six steals and two blocks. Eldridge had 15 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Johnston had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals, Whitehead finished with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks, Solis had two points and two assists, Young had two points and two assists and Almeida had one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.