LARUE – The No. 14-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers advanced to the Class 2A, Region 3 area round of the playoffs with a 68-46 win over the Grapeland Sandiettes Friday.
LaPoynor (19-4) is scheduled to face the No. 19-ranked Marlin Lady Bulldogs in the area round Monday or Tuesday, weather permitting. Marlin (19-2) defeated Moody 64-35 on Friday.
In the win over Grapeland, LaPoynor was led by Staci Whitehead with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and five steals.
Payton Maze had 13 points, three rebounds and one steal, Kitty Eldridge had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals and Markayla Hurd had 10 points, two assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Laura McClelland had eight points, five assists, three rebounds and five steals, Tmia Mitchell had six points, four assists, six rebounds and one steal and Marissa Hurd had one point for the Lady Flyers.
