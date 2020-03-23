Cody Monlezun and Drew Middlebrook were bass fishing on Lake Nacogdoches on March 16 when they discovered a giant bass floating dead on the lake’s surface. Monlezun, pictured here, says the fish weighed over 15 pounds on an uncertified digital scale. The big fish was found 16 days after Joe Castle set a new lake record with a 15.34 pounder. Castle’s Toyota ShareLunker is currently residing at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.