ATHENS — Water level is about an inch low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair to 7 1/2 pounds. Schooling action has slacked off. Best bet is fishing outside grass edges in 8-10 feet with jigs, Texas rigs and Senkos. Crappie are slow. Not many anglers out in the heat.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is eight inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cat are good around the edges of main lake humps in 14-24 feet using fresh shad and punch bait. Mixed white bass and hybrids are roving the same areas, hitting slabs and cranks. Black bass are hitting Texas rigs, shaky heads and a few cranks around docks with brush. Also some fish holding on drop offs with brush in 12-20 feet. Crappie are hit or miss using shiners around brush piles and bridges.
CONROE — Water level is nine inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Butch Terpe says channel cat are the best bet for fast action, mainly around baited holes using cheese baits and night crawlers in 18-22 feet. Black bass are fair around shallow brush up north early, then moving offshore to points, pond dams and other structure with brush in 12-18 feet using cranks and Carolina rigs. White bass are fair on points using slabs and trolling pet spoons.
FORK — Water level is eight inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing is slow with a few fish being caught early and late on 10 inch worms on a shaky heads or Texas rigs. Crappie fishing has been slow with the best action coming around brush piles in 20-25 feet using jigs and minnows. Bridge fishing is slow. Catfish have been good in 25 feet on punch bait in the timber on main lake points. Baited holes also giving up some limits.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the low 90s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting good bass action to 6 1/2 pounds on popper-style topwaters during low light hours. Also a few fish hitting Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair at the dam area using live shiners brush piles. Bream are good on small worms fished around piers and areas with vegetation. Catfish are good using bream and shad on trotlines.
‘PINES — Water level is about nine inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair around points with bushes using Texas rigs and cranks. Crappie are very good on brush piles using jigs. Catfish are slow.
PALESTINE — Water level is three inches low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good around 15 foot brush piles using Texas rig plastics and cranks. Crappie are fair to slow around brush piles in 15 feet, mainly on jigs. Catfish are good in 16 feet around baited holes on night crawlers.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is an inch high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass, stripers and blue cat are excellent below the dam. Schooling whites and stripers hitting Zara Spooks trailed by pet spoons. Also some school action around the Pine Island area, Dove Island and the east side of the old 190 roadbed. Whites and hybrids are good in the river channel cuts north and south of Riverside, hitting medium diving crank baits or pet spoons. Black bass are slow, taking jig/craw combos fished around the deeper boat houses. Crappie are good along cut banks and lay downs around creeks up north. Blue cats are steady on trotlines baited with fresh shad around the old river channel north of the 190 bridge.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.29 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Bass are fair to five pounds at night using Texas rig plastics and spinnerbaits on points or around brush. A few fish shallow early in the day, but tough overall. Some groups of small fish holding hard bottoms around channel swings, hitting Carolina rigs and shaky heads. Crappie are slow.
NACONICHE — Water level is about three inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
David Russell says the bass bite is still slow due to hot weather. Shad activity is tough to find. Early morning and late afternoon are the best bets. Crappie fishing has improved with several limits reported.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is seven inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cat are taking punch bait and cut shad in standing timber in 14-18 feet and around baited holes. Crappie fishermen picking up partial limits on shiners soaked at suspended depths in timber 14-28 feet deep. White bass still fair with some schooling activity on points early. Black bass are slow with the best bite still coming in 2-5 feet along channel breaks using moving baits.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is seven inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass are good on frogs around pads and clean hay grass void of hydrilla at mid-lake, mainly early the day. Also some fish hitting Texas rigs and Carolina rigs around sparse hydrilla. Better fish are coming around brush piles in 18-25 feet using Texas rigs and cranks. Crappie are hit or miss around deep brush piles.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about 5 1/2 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow. Anglers are catching a few fish at night with the best bite coming on Texas rig worms and cranks in 8-12 feet. Anglers should use caution when motoring due to low water levels. Lots of stumps beginning to show inch closer to the surface in boat lanes due to low water levels. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on trotlines up north; not many anglers out in the heat.
