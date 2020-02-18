The Malakoff Lady Tigers, fresh off of winning their district with an unbeaten district record, played their bi-district matchup against Whitney at Mexia High School on Monday night.
The Tigers played hard against the Lady Wildcats, and with a 58-51 victory, they secured a bi-district title and advanced to the area round.
Malakoff (29-5) takes on Lexington in the area round on Friday, with the time and location to be announced.
