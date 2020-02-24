The Malakoff Lady Tigers, after holding off Whitney for the bi-district championship, played their area matchup on Friday night against the Lexington Lady Eagles at University High School in Waco.
In a tightly contested matchup, it was the Lady Tigers coming out on top for the thrilling 35-32 victory, knocking out Lexington and securing the area title.
The Lady Tigers (30-5) advance to the regional quarterfinals and will play the Lady Bees of Little River Academy Tuesday at Centerville High School at 8 p.m.
