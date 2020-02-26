Both of Malakoff’s basketball teams were at it on Tuesday with the Lady Tigers taking on Little River Academy in the regional quarterfinals at Centerville High School and the Tigers playing their bi-district game at Ferris High School against Whitney.
The Lady Tigers played another tight contest and held off the Lady Bees, 32-30, while the Tigers defeated Whitney in a high-scoring contest, 81-73, to win the bi-district title.
The Lady Tigers (31-5) play Woodville Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the regional semis at Waco Midway High School and the Tigers (25-5) will play Franklin in the area round at Waco High School at 8 p.m.
