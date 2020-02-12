The Malakoff Lady Tigers and Tigers, both undefeated in district play, were home on Tuesday night to welcome district rival Kemp.
The Lady Tigers closed the regular season with an 83-31 rout of the Lady ‘Jackets and the Tigers defeated the Yellowjackets, 53-23.
The Lady Tigers (28-5; 14-0) head to Mexia High School to open the playoffs on Monday at 7 p.m. to play Whitney while the Tigers (22-5; 11-0) host Rice on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
