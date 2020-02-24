The Athens Christian Prep Lady Storm went to T.K. Gorman Gym in Tyler to face the Trinity Longview Lady Titans in the TAPPS regional round, with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
In a hard-fought game from start to finish by both sides, the Lady Titans pulled off the narrow 32-30 victory, advancing to state and wrapping up ACPA’s season.
The Lady Storm finish the season as district champs, area champs and regional finalists.
