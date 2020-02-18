The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs, after capturing a district title in an undefeated regular season, began their title defense on Monday night in a bi-district matchup with the Celeste Blue Devils at Greenville High School.
Martin’s Mill continued to play hot and clinched another bi-district championship with a 63-11 throttling of Celeste.
The Lady Mustangs (29-0) move on the area round and will play either Detroit or Harleton.
