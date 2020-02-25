The undefeated Martin’s Mill basketball teams were in playoff action on Monday, with the Lady Mustangs taking on Union Grove at Wagstaff Gym at Tyler Junior College for regional quarterfinal action and the Mustangs up in Greenville to face Trenton in their playoff opener.
The Lady Mustangs continued the second-longest winning streak in the state at 115 straight wins as they galloped past Union Grove, 71-39, for the regional quarterfinal championship.
They are 19 wins away from tying Duncanville’s state-record 134th consecutive win.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs took care of business and took down Trenton by the score of 87-8 to win the bi-district title.
The girls (37-0) play the either Era or Alvord on Friday at 6 p.m. in the regional semis while the boys (35-0) will play either Clarksville or Union Grove.
