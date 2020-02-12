An undefeated regular season is in the books for coach Tommy Cross and the defending state champions Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs.
They closed the regular season on Tuesday night as they traveled to Cumby to face the Lady Trojans. Martin’s Mill had no problem against Cumby, handling them by the score of 95-14.
The Lady Mustangs (28-0; 10-0) are scheduled to open the postseason and their title defense on Monday at 6 p.m. at Greenville High School against either Celeste or Trenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.