There is truly no stopping Tommy Cross and his Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs.
Fresh off opening their playoff run with a 63-11 bi-district win over Celeste, Martin’s Mill played their area title game on Thursday night at Grand Saline, taking on the Harleton Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Mustangs continued to show their dominance with a 93-25 throttling of Harleton, securing another area championship and picking up win number 36 on the season.
Martin’s Mill (36-0) will take on the winner of Union Grove and Wolfe City in the regional quarterfinals.
