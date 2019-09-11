The Athens Lady Hornets volleyball teams were at home on Tuesday evening as they hosted the Huntington Devilettes and the Oakwood Lady Panthers.
JV White, the freshman team, fell in two sets to Oakwood, 17-25 and 3-25. Coach Bryan Lovett said that the starters competed well and notable players included Dani Allen, Sadie Briggs and Thayri Vazques.
JV Maroon won against Huntington’s JV team in two sets, 25-22 and 25-16. “The girls worked hard and beat them,” said coach Kayla Benton. “They had great hits and serves. Daniela Torres served seven in a row in the first set and Izzy Lopez also had seven in a row in the second set.”
Lastly, varsity knocked off Huntington in five sets, 25-10, 20-25, 25-14, 21-25 and 15-8. “We’ve had some kids out sick and some others stepped up and played well in those spots,” Benton continues.
“Jadyn Harris had an outstanding night with her hits, blocks and net play all evening. The girls are having a great season with much improvement from last year. They are working hard and playing some tough teams to be prepared for district.”
