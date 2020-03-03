On Friday, the Athens Lady Hornets' varsity track and field team went to Sulphur Springs for their second meet of the season.
Jamyrian Ray won the 100-meter dash with 12.90 seconds, the long jump with a 15' 9” measurement, was part of the winning 400-meter relay with Ja'Nya Roberts, Janessa Kiser and Torryn Traxson and placed second in the 800-meter relay along with Tamara Lewis, Natori Williams and Kiser, with a photo-finish time of 1:55.24.
Roberts jumped with a measurement of 31' 10” to place second in the triple jump.
Chloe Anton, Elle Harris, Hale Joseph and Sanecea Jackson were part of the mile relay team that placed fifth.
Kiser placed sixth in the 200m, Jackson was fifth in the 100m, Traxson was sixth in the 100m hurdles and Lewis cleared nine feet in the pole vault.
“Considering the fact we've had to run indoors due to rain, do handoffs in a parking lot and jumpers haven't had a pit due to track construction, I am extremely proud of these ladies,” said coach Amy Bellah.
“I am excited to see what we can do once we get a few more practices on real surfaces under our belt.”
