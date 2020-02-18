KAUFMAN — The Athens Lady Hornets opened the playoffs on Monday night at Kaufman, taking on the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders in the bi-district round for the second straight year. Athens won a thriller last year, 57-56, in Ennis.
The matchup lived up to expectations and went down to the wire. However, despite a big night by Mimi McCollister, Sunnyvale rallied late in the fourth quarter to knock out the Lady Hornets, 47-42, avenging last year’s loss in a hard-fought game by both sides.
Athens led 4-0 behind consecutive baskets by McCollister. Daniela Marcor’s three-pointer and Lena Meras’ basket gave Sunnyvale their first lead at 5-4.
With a three-pointer from Karlie Cook and four straight points by McCollister, Athens led 11-5 with 3:37 in the first quarter.
With Takoya Stallings’ field goal and Marcor’s second three, Sunnyvale trailed 11-10. McCollister drained her first three-pointer and the Lady Hornets led 14-10 with 1:07, and that was the score after the opening period. McCollister had 11 points in the first quarter.
Marcor cut the lead to 14-12, but four points by McCollister and a field goal by Janessa Kiser built the lead to 20-12.
The Lady Raiders closed the first half with a 6-0 run and they trailed 20-18 at the break. McCollister had 15 first half points for Athens. Marcor led Sunnyvale with eight, including two three’s.
Lena Meras tied it at 20-20, but Corian Hudson’s basket and McCollister’s three-pointer gave Athens the lead back at 25-20.
Sunnyvale took their first lead since 5-4 at 26-25 with 2:55 in the third quarter with six straight points.
Hallie Williams’ pair of free throws and Janessa Kiser’s field goal made it 29-26 in favor of Athens. Brinley Andrews and Micah Russell gave the Lady Raiders the 31-29 lead with 32.5 seconds, but Aspen Odom sank a free throw to trim the lead to 31-30 going into the final eight minutes.
McCollister opened the fourth with a three-pointer and a layup to give Athens the 35-31 advantage.
Sunnyvale went on their best run of the game at 9-0, with four points each by Daniela Marcor and Lena Meras, and led 40-35 with 3:26 to play.
McCollister cut it to 40-37 with two free throws and Meras answered back as she made it 42-37. McCollister trimmed it to 42-39 with 2:04, but Brooke Daniel built it to 44-39.
With 28 seconds to go, Kenzie Hair pumped up the Hornet crowd as her three-pointer cut the lead to 44-42, but Daniel and Russell combined for three free throws with under 22 seconds to go as Sunnyvale iced the contest and went on to win, 47-42, to secure the bi-district title and wrap up Athens’ season.
McCollister led the Lady Hornets with 27 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
Athens ends their season at 18-14, with a 4-6 district record and as bi-district finalists.
