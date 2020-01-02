After going 2-2 in Kaufman at the Holiday Classic, the Athens Lady Hornets went down the road to Kerens to face the Lady Bobcats on Tuesday afternoon.
Athens had no problem from start to finish as they took care of business and defeated Kerens for the 62-28 road win and their 14th win of the season.
This was Athens’ eighth blowout win of the year that was decided by 30 or more points.
The Lady Hornets (14-7) will be back on the road on Jan. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Mabank Lady Panthers. Their next home game is Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. when they host Wills Point.
