The Athens Lady Hornets traveled to Whitehouse on Saturday for a matchup with the Arp Lady Tigers.
The Lady Hornets controlled the game from start to finish, handling Arp, 62-20.
Athens led 18-8 after the first quarter and 33-14 at halftime. They never looked back, outscoring Arp in the second half, 29-6, en route to the 62-20 victory.
Athens improves to 3-2 and they are back on the road on Tuesday night at the Crandall Lady Pirates.
