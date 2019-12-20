After going toe-to-toe in the Frankston title game against LaPoynor last weekend, the Athens Lady Hornets were home on Thursday night as they welcomed the Lady Elks of Elkhart.
Athens built a strong lead in the first quarter and used it to control the game from start to finish as they cruised past Elkhart, 79-43, continuing their hot start to the season.
Elkhart opened the game with an 8-0 lead. Athens then turned it on offensively and defensively, going on a 29-0 run to close the opening period and lead 29-8.
The Lady Hornets continued to use their momentum en route to the 48-14 halftime lead thanks to a 19-6 edge.
The second half was tightly played scorewise as Athens outscored Elkhart, 31-29, but that was enough for the Lady Hornets to get the job done and pick up the 79-43 home win.
Athens improves to 11-5 with the win.
The Lady Hornets are back in action after Christmas on Dec. 27 to play in the annual Kaufman Holiday Classic against South Garland and Scurry-Rosser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.