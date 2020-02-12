Athens varsity basketball hosted Canton on Tuesday night, as the Lady Hornets took on the Eaglettes for Senior Night and their regular season finale and the Hornets played the Eagles.
Both teams hung in with Canton, but the girls dropped their game, 56-49, and the boys came up short in a 43-39 defeat.
LADY HORNETS
Canton opened with the 8-2 lead before Athens jumped ahead, 12-11, following a 10-3 run to close the first quarter.
Canton opened the second with the 16-12 lead. Karlie Cook’s three-pointer and Corian Hudson’s basket gave the Lady Hornets the 17-16 lead with 5:13 until halftime.
The Eaglettes dropped nine straight and led 25-17, including back-to-back field goals by Shameir Quimby.
As Canton led 30-22 with 47 seconds, Mimi McCollister closed the first half with consecutive three-pointers and Athens trailed 30-28 at the break. She dropped ten points in the first half.
Her third straight three-pointer gave the Lady Hornets the 31-30 lead to start the second half.
At 34-33 Lady Hornets, Canton jumped ahead, 37-34, before Kiki Howard cut it to 37-36. Quimby ended the third quarter with six straight as Canton led 43-36.
Kyra Dawson went down with a right leg injury with 6.9 seconds, was helped up and did not return to the game.
With the Eaglettes leading 45-38, Quimby led a brief 6-2 stretch and the lead was 51-40.
Athens responded with an 8-1 run, including four from McCollister, and it was 52-48 Canton with 1:47 to play. However, an Eaglette layup and two free throws iced the game with 26 seconds left and Canton defeated Athens, 56-49.
HORNETS
Athens led 8-6 before Ja’Braylon Pickens and Braden Hawkins combined for six points to give Canton the 12-8 lead after the first.
Cooper Smith’s three-pointer made it 15-8, but Derek Killingsworth’s basket and Rowdy Godwin’s three-pointer cut it to 15-13.
Canton led 19-16 with 45 seconds until halftime. Killingsworth’s field goal cut it to 19-18, but Justice Collier drained a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Eagles led at halftime, 22-18.
The Eagles opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run and led 30-20. Godwin had four points and Grant Wood dropped a three-pointer around a pair of three’s by Chris Hobbs and the score was 36-27 in favor of Canton going into the fourth quarter.
As Pickens gave the Eagles the 38-27 lead, Godwin had back-to-back baskets and Athens trailed 38-31.
After Collier’s basket built it to 40-31, Connor Woodard led an 8-2 run with consecutive three-pointers and Athens trailed 42-39 with 2:54 left in action.
However, no team scored another basket for the next two-and-a-half minutes until Smith drained a free throw with 6.3 seconds. That would be it as the Eagles held off the Hornets, 43-39.
The Lady Hornets (18-13; 4-6) will host LaPoynor on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for a warmup game before taking on Sunnyvale on Monday in Kaufman at 7 p.m in a bi-district rematch of last year. The Hornets (7-17; 3-5) play at Mabank on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
