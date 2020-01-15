The Athens basketball teams resumed play on Tuesday night as the Lady Hornets hosted Wills Point for their second district game and the Hornets traveled to Mesquite to take on the Dallas Christian Chargers in their non-district finale, looking to snap their seven-game skid.
LADY HORNETS
Wills Point opened with the 6-4 lead. Kenzie Hair’s free throw, Mimi McCollister’s pair of free throws and Karlie Cook’s three-pointer gave Athens the 10-6 lead.
Kayla James cut it to 10-9 with her three-pointer, but the Lady Hornets closed the first quarter with baskets by Corian Hudson and Janessa Kiser to lead 14-9.
The Lady Tigers regained the lead at 15-14 when Marissa Fields banked a three-pointer and Kinley Collins had an and-1 plus a free throw.
Athens then shut down the Wills Point offense to close the second quarter with an 11-2 run and led 25-17 at the break. Kiser had six points in that stretch on back-to-back three-point plays.
Hallie Williams built the lead to 26-17 with her free throw, but Wills Point trimmed the lead to 26-21 with four straight points.
Hudson dropped four straight and the Lady Hornets led 30-21.
With Athens leading 32-22, Fields scored a basket and Kinley Collins had a pair of free throws to close the third quarter and the Lady Tigers trailed 32-26.
As Athens led 36-26, a 7-2 Lady Tiger stretch cut the lead to five at 38-33 with five minutes to play.
Cook’s three-pointer, Kyra Dawson’s free throw and Kiser’s layup built the lead to 44-33.
When Wills Point trailed 44-38, Athens iced it as Kiser and McCollister both drained a pair of clutch free throws under 40 seconds as the Lady Hornets held off the Lady Tigers, 48-38.
HORNETS
The Hornets were unable to keep up with the Chargers as Dallas Christian took care of business at home in the 62-38 loss, their eighth straight.
The Lady Hornets (16-7; 2-0) and Hornets (4-15) are on the road at Van Friday at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.